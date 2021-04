Top market and economy voices on markets, Barbeque Nation IPO, US dollar and more

The market is in a correction mode now and any further correction would be a good opportunity to accumulate. Overall there is going to be a significant earnings growth during the March quarter and that should continue into the June quarter as well. When you are staring at large amount of earnings growth over the next two quarters, it is difficult to believe that market will make a very large correction. So to that extent, we believe that correction would be shallow and also more time-wise and that should give us opportunities to fill up our portfolio in pockets where we believe there could be stronger recovery. Catch the conversation here.