Top market and economy voices on markets, ACC earnings, and more

The results are strong and it’s a good start to the result season for the cement sector. Yet, given the macro concerns around, it is unlikely to see any earning upgrade. Demand is a question amid the rising COVID-19 cases and there have been some slippages in prices. However, in the current quarter, the surprise for ACC is not from the topline. It is more from costs wherein variable cost has sequentially declined and I do not think it’s sustainable given the fuel prices are, the variable cost is bound to come back and that is where I am not looking at an earnings upgrade. Catch the conversation here.