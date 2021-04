On Macrotech Developers IPO | Deepak Shenoy of Capital Minds: The financials have substantially deteriorated over the last few years. It had a substantially high amount of debt relatively lower amount of revenues. Although the company’s land banks and size of its unsold portfolios are fairly large we believe the problem is the debt. This IPO is not going to reduce that amount of debt in any meaningful manner. The financials have substantially deteriorated over the last few years. It had a substantially high amount of debt relatively lower amount of revenues. Although the company’s land banks and size of its unsold portfolios are fairly large we believe the problem is the debt. This IPO is not going to reduce that amount of debt in any meaningful manner. Catch the conversation here.

On COVID-19 and bull run | Hugh Young, MD, APAC region, Aberdeen Standard: I do not see, certainly in the short-term, de-railing the bull run in India and there is strong support for markets worldwide and that's through a situation such as strong economic growth, demand and also responsive governments putting money into the market.

On interest-on-interest | Krishnan ASV, Lead Analyst for BFSI, HDFC Securities: Interest-on-interest for banks was not a surprise. There is a lot of elbow room for banks. Q4 itself having to take a hit is not a surprise. How much of that hit will be borne by the government – still no one has an answer. That number is going to be about Rs 6,000 crore for the industry. Even all of that was to be absorbed by the banking system, that is about 1.5 percent of the pre-provisioning profits.