Too soon to believe this correction has created cheap value: JM Financial's Sinha

The steep fall in the prices of many individual stocks has led to a perception that valuations, in general, have become attractive, but Dhananjay Sinha, MD & Chief – Strategist, JM Financial Institutional Securities says it is too soon to think this correction has created cheap value.

Headline indices--Nifty50 and Sensex--have retreated around 6 percent from their record highs seen in October, but the fall in many stocks, including erstwhile stock market darlings like IRCTC and Tata Steel to name a few, have been much sharper.

“Nifty is trading at 23 times trailing earnings, down from 40 times in March, and below its 5-year average of 27.4 times,” Sinha told cnbctv18.com, “…but given the volatile nature of earnings in the aftermath of the pandemic, we think it will be premature to consider this correction as having created cheap value.”

Sinha thinks the Indian market is still fairly expensive considering a less volatile measure of valuation--price to book.

Price to book measures the market's valuation of a company relative to its book value. Lower this number, less expensive the stock. Price to book ratio usually helps investors in identifying growth at a reasonable price.

“At 4.1x price to book, the market valuation is only marginally lower than the recent 13-year peak of 4.3x and 20 percent higher than the 5-year average. Further, a global comparison of major indices shows that Indian benchmarks, at 3.3x 1-year forward price to book, are still the second-most expensive in the world after the US (4.3x); they are substantially higher than the global average of 1.9x,” he explained.

“A comparison of domestic indices shows most sectors are at 30-100 percent higher valuations compared to the past 5-year average. This, along with the possibility of lower post-COVID structural growth, as opposed to volatile Year-on-Year comparison, and prospects of narrowing global and domestic liquidity makes us believe that value creation is still afar,” added Sinha who has over two-decades of experience.

He is of the view that the risk from worsening of the COVID situation is higher now than six months back as macro support to market valuation is dissipating rapidly. This has made him believe that one should enter the market when the uncertainty settles and valuations become compelling.

Even as Omicron is still at a nascent stage in India in terms of both detection and spread, the new variant of coronavirus is suspected to be more communicable than earlier variants which has sparked concerns among market participants.

However, he added that markets have been on a correction mode even before Omicron’s emergence, led by previously outperforming sectors such as PSU Banks, Realty, Metals, and Mid-caps. Auto continues to underperform and IT sector has been resilient, sustaining its outperformance, he pointed out.

“Since the pandemic shock, overvaluation in Indian markets is supported by both Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) inflows and retail participation; initially directly and lately through the revival of the mutual fund route,” Sinha said.

Since March 2021, FII flows have been very sporadic but retail participation has continued unabated, especially in the small- and mid-cap universe. Huge surplus liquidity has partly pumped up retail participation, according to him.

“Typically, retail upsurge is a symbiotic cycle of mutually feeding stock valuation and flows that eventually builds up into a bubble. Thus, the risk to retail participation will arise from narrowing of excess liquidity or severe retrenchment of FII participation,” he warned.

Sinha suggests avoiding sectors like metals but prefers large banks, mainly private ones, and has allocated less weight for small banks and most public sector banks.

He remains bullish on the IT sector despite high valuations, as the COVID aftermath has triggered a structural uptrend in the business, especially from the US and European companies. Within the urban segment, the brokerage firm likes durables, automobile, housing and building materials.

Sinha cautioned, “It is quite likely that the consensus earnings growth assumption of 20-30 percent over FY22-24 will need to taper”.

Although he sees demand gap being filled by revival in urban consumption, the market expert highlighted that the near-term margin pressure, deceleration in sales growth and slower global growth and trade may pose as a threat to earnings momentum.

Talking about his views on policy normalisation, Sinha believes that rising core inflation amid improved consumption revival, lower-to-negative net FX inflows, rising credit deposit ratio of banks and global factors like the US Fed rate lift-off and a stronger US dollar are providing the basis of RBI’s liquidity normalisation and eventual rate hike.

“We are assuming that RBI will initiate rate hikes from 2Q 2022,” Sinha said.