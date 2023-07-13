High tomato prices could push up July inflation, put pressure on RBI, says Citi India

Citi India said in June, tomato prices increased 65 percent compared to the previous months. Even the prices of other vegetables rose by 8.3 percent from May, which it said was much higher than the general trend for June.

Citi India has forecast the July CPI to be 6.4 percent and the August one to be 6.1 percent if the tomato prices continue to remain at the current levels. "Around 120bps of the possible 160bps jump in headline inflation in Jul-23 could be due to the spike in tomato prices," Citi India said on Thursday, July 13.

This in turn, would put pressure on the Reserve Bank of India, which in its last two Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings has kept the interest rates unchanged. The RBI governor has reiterated that this move of the central bank is a 'pause and not a pivot'.

"RBI’s tone at the Aug MPC meeting could affect the market pricing of the first rate cut. A dovish tone would be to 'look-through' volatile vegetable prices, while a hawkish tone would entail highlighting risk from repeated supply shocks. Our bias is to think that the RBI would prefer the first option to avoid unwanted volatility," Citi India said.