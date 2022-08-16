By Dipti Sharma

Mini Titan share price: From Rs 67.6 on the closing of August 12, 2002, the Tata Group-owned company's scrip has shot up to Rs 2,471.95 which is August 12, 2022’s closing. This implies a 3,557 percent surge in the stock price in the past 20 years. Titan reportedly comprises almost one-third (in value) of the veteran investor’s portfolio of 32 stocks.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s favourite stock Titan Company (Titan) was up 1 percent on Tuesday. This was the first trading day for the scrip after the Big Bull of Dalal Street passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai at age 62.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly hold 32 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 32,073.4 crore, data on Trendlyne showed. As of June 2022, Jhunjhunwala along with his wife Rekha owned 5.1 percent stake in Titan, which is worth Rs 11,180.7 crore, the data suggested.

Earlier this month, Titan, the Tata group maker of watches, jewellery and eyewear, reported a 13-times jump in quarterly net profit , beating Street estimates, boosted by its jewellery business thanks to festive demand and stability in gold rates.

Meanwhile, apart from Titan, the market mogul's top holdings were Star Health, Metro Brands, Tata Motors and Crisil.