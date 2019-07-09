Titan shares fall 11% on lower jewellery segment growth in Q1
Updated : July 09, 2019 09:55 AM IST
Shares of Titan Company fell nearly 11 percent on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock.
The stock fell as much as 10.8 percent to Rs 1,116.20 per share on the BSE.
The quarter witnessed a tough macro-economic environment with consumption being hit, Titan said in the press note on Monday.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more