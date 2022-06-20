Titan shares weather wild swings in market as Macquarie sees 55% upside

Titan shares rose on Monday following two back-to-back sessions of losses, after Macquarie said the Tata group company remains a part of its Asia marquee 'buy' list. The Titan stock gained by as much as Rs 17.1 or 0.9 percent to Rs 1,952.5 apiece on BSE amid volatility in the overall market.

Titan is among ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's favourite stocks. The ace investor and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together held a 5.05 percent stake in Titan at the end of March 2022, exchange data shows.

The brokerage continued with an 'outperform' rating on Titan shares with a target price of Rs 3,000, which implies a 55 percent upside from Friday's closing level.

Macquarie believes demand trends for the Tata group company continue to be healthy.

Many other analysts also remain positive on Titan shares.

Titan remains Motilal Oswal's top pick in the largecap consumption space in the country with a strong earnings growth visibility.

The brokerage has a 'buy' call on Titan with a target price of Rs 2,900 — an upside of 50 percent.

The jewellery industry is getting organised at a rapid pace which Titan is clearly at the vanguard of, according to Motilal Oswal.

"Its runway for growth is long, with a market share of just around six percent. Unlike other high growth categories, the competitive intensity from organised and unorganised peers in jewellery is considerably weaker," it said in a research report dated May 14.

However, expensive near-term valuations will get burnt off by a rapid pace of growth, it added.

Geojit has a 'hold' rating on Titan with a target price of Rs 2,330.

The brokerage remains cautious on the company's short-to-medium-term jewellery business as it expects gold rates to continue to be volatile in the short term.