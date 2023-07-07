The Nifty stock rose more than 3 percent in Friday's trade to hit a new all-time high after the Tata Group company recorded a revenue growth of 20 percent year-on-year, led by the jewellery division.

Shares of Titan Company Ltd, one of the top Nifty gainers, are trading at an all-time high today, a day after the Tata Group company said it recorded a revenue growth of 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) with all key consumer businesses exhibiting double-digit growth in the June quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24). At 11:05 am, the scrip was trading 2.51 percent higher at Rs 3,184.25 per share on the NSE.

The stock rose more than 3 percent in Friday's trade to hit a new all-time high of Rs 3,210 apiece. Titan shares have surged 24 percent on a year-to-date basis and gained 49.59 percent in the last one year. The stock has rallied 2220 percent in three years.

In terms of technicals, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 79.7, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. This implies that the stock may show a pullback. Titan shares have a beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility in a year. The share is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

What analysts recommend

Titan has a strong foothold in the jewelry and wrist watches category with a wide range of product portfolio. It caters to a diversified range of customers which enables stability in growth for the company.

Going ahead, the company aims to increase its market share by penetrating rural areas and continue to add more stores in the international market which will aid the topline growth for the company, believe analysts at Religare broking.

Financially, Religare estimates its revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 13.7 percent/23.2 percent/23.6 percent over FY23-25E. Hence, the brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 3,147.

Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the robust demand in jewellery, improved mix and hallmarking benefits, expansion of 100 stores in eyewear in FY24, acceleration in store openings in watches and scale up in emerging businesses like Taneira and wearables will be major growth drivers for Titan.

The brokerage has a 'Buy' recommendation on the stock, with target price of Rs 3,242.

Meanwhile, global brokerage Morgan Stanley is 'Overweight' on the Titan stock, with a target price of Rs 3,207 a share, implying a potential upside of 3.6 percent from Thursday's closing price of Rs 3,094. Goldman Sachs has a 'Buy' call on the counter, with a target price of Rs 3,175 per share.

Titan Q1 business update

The jewellery maker said that during the June quarter, it added 68 stores, including CaratLane, taking Titan's retail presence to 2,778 stores.

Moreover, the jewellery division recorded a stronger-than-expected performance, growing 21 percent YoY in Q1FY24. Buyer growth was higher than average ticket size growth for this period. "Despite significant volatility in gold prices throughout the quarter, Akshaya Tritiya sales in April and wedding purchases in June were robust," Titan added.

In the watches and wearables division, Titan saw a 13 percent YoY growth, which comprised eight percent growth in analog watches segment and 84 percent YoY growth in wearables. Amongst key trade channels, Helios chain, Large Format Stores (LFS), and E-commerce clocked higher growth rates compared to others.

Of the 26 new stores added during the quarter, 14 stores were in Titan World, 9 stores in Helios, and 3 stores in Fastrack, respectively.

Brand Titan and international brands saw strong buying momentum, clocking strong double-digit growth.

“Consumer preferences for premium brands resulted in a good uptick in the average selling price for watches,” the company said.