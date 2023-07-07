By Meghna Sen

The Nifty stock rose more than 3 percent in Friday's trade to hit a new all-time high after the Tata Group company recorded a revenue growth of 20 percent year-on-year, led by the jewellery division.

Shares of Titan Company Ltd, one of the top Nifty gainers, are trading at an all-time high today, a day after the Tata Group company said it recorded a revenue growth of 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) with all key consumer businesses exhibiting double-digit growth in the June quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24). At 11:05 am, the scrip was trading 2.51 percent higher at Rs 3,184.25 per share on the NSE.

The stock rose more than 3 percent in Friday's trade to hit a new all-time high of Rs 3,210 apiece. Titan shares have surged 24 percent on a year-to-date basis and gained 49.59 percent in the last one year. The stock has rallied 2220 percent in three years.