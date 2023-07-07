CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTitan stock soars to a record high on strong revenue growth; time to buy, sell or hold?

Titan stock soars to a record high on strong revenue growth; time to buy, sell or hold?

Titan stock soars to a record high on strong revenue growth; time to buy, sell or hold?
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jul 7, 2023 12:00:56 PM IST (Published)

The Nifty stock rose more than 3 percent in Friday's trade to hit a new all-time high after the Tata Group company recorded a revenue growth of 20 percent year-on-year, led by the jewellery division.

Shares of Titan Company Ltd, one of the top Nifty gainers, are trading at an all-time high today, a day after the Tata Group company said it recorded a revenue growth of 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) with all key consumer businesses exhibiting double-digit growth in the June quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24). At 11:05 am, the scrip was trading 2.51 percent higher at Rs 3,184.25 per share on the NSE.

Live TV

Loading...

The stock rose more than 3 percent in Friday's trade to hit a new all-time high of Rs 3,210 apiece. Titan shares have surged 24 percent on a year-to-date basis and gained 49.59 percent in the last one year. The stock has rallied 2220 percent in three years.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X