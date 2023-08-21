Most analysts are bullish on the Titan stock after the Tata group company picked up another 27.18 percent stake in its subsidiary CaratLane Trading from the jewellery brand’s founder and his family for Rs 4,621 crore in cash, valuing the target company at Rs 17,000 crore. With this acquisition, Titan's stake in the unlisted company will increase to 98.28 percent. Titan had first invested in Caratlane in 2016.

Share Market Live NSE

While the acquisition may appear expensive and could be EPS (earnings per share) dilutive in the near-term, analysts believe that this is a positive move for Titan in the long term.

"This is a positive for Titan given the scale-up potential for Caratlane – the higher the share that Titan owns, the better for its shareholders. Among its competition, Caratlane has the best metrics and is nearly 3 times its next competitor," Nuvama said.

JM Financial said the transaction with CaratLane could be EPS-dilutive in the near term but is certainly value-accretive. The brokerage said the acquisition value of the balance shareholding in its unlisted subsidiary from founder Mithun Sacheti and family was lower than its target valuation of Rs 24,500 crore.

"Caratlane is a high-quality high-growth business built by Mithun Sacheti from scratch – it has a richer gross margin profile (c.35 percent) versus Tanishq’s and at steady-state could possibly be clocking a higher operating margin than Tanishq," JM Financial said.

The brokerage said the stake acquisition has been done at 4.5 times FY25E sales, which is tad lower versus Titan’s own valuation of 5 times sales. "Titan remains a solid discretionary consumption play, in our view, and any volatility in stock price should be used as an opportunity to add to positions," it stated.

According to Nuvama, Titan's fashion and everyday jewellery segment, which is the core of Caratlane’s, may grow at 15 percent CAGR (CY20-CY26), much higher than the traditional jewellery market, with a much larger appeal with Gen Z and millennial segments.

What foreign brokerages say on Titan stock

Macquarie has an 'Outperform' rating for the Titan stock, with a target price of Rs 3,400 per share. Besides an attractive valuation for stake increase, the foreign brokerage says that the EPS cut impact is offset by higher flow-through of CaratLane's value post stake increase.

CLSA, which has an 'Outperform' rating on Titan, said the acquisition is not likely to have a material impact on earnings.

According to HSBC, which has a 'Buy' rating and target of Rs 3,580 on the counter, CaratLane’s valuation increased to 30 times under Titan’s ownership.

With an 'Overweight' rating, JPMorgan finds the stock worth Rs 3,260. "CaratLane is a high-growth business with opportunity to ensure healthy revenue and margin," it said.

Shares of Titan were trading 0.38 percent higher at Rs 3,061.90 apiece on the NSE in Monday's trade. The stock has risen 19.38 percent so far this year, while it's up 26.70 percent in the last one year.