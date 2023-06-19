This tech analyst recommends buying in Titan and Larsen and Toubro

Market tech analysts Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal Financial Svcs have these recommendations for Monday’s trading session.

Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal Financial Svcs, a prominent technical analyst, has identified two stocks that have caught her attention in the market.

First on the list is Titan, a stock that has displayed remarkable strength after surpassing its previous hurdle zones. Despite encountering small declines, these have proven to be lucrative buying opportunities. In fact, the stock has recently experienced a fresh breakout, further solidifying its position. Sarda notes a continuous long build-up in Titan, contributing to its strength and strengthening the base.

Given the positive outlook, Sarda recommends a buy on Titan, setting a target near Rs 3,130 levels. She advises setting a stop near Rs 2,950 zones to manage risk effectively. Shares of Titan have gained more than 11 percent in the past month.

Moving on to the second pick on Shivangi Sarda's radar, is Larsen and Toubro (L&T). This stock has established itself as one of the strongest performers in the recent rally, consistently forming higher lows over the past five weeks. Such a pattern indicates upward momentum and suggests further potential for gains.

Additionally, fresh long positions are being established, opening up the possibility of reaching Rs 2,500 levels in the stock. To mitigate risks, Sarda recommends setting a stop near Rs 2,350. By doing so, investors can protect their capital while benefiting from the upside potential in L&T. The stock is up more than 9 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.