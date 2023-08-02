Titan Company Q1 profit flat at Rs 777 cr; topline jumps 19% on strong revenue figures across businesses

homemarket NewsTitan Company Q1 profit flat at Rs 777 cr; topline jumps 19% on strong revenue figures across businesses

By Meghna Sen  Aug 2, 2023 5:05:55 PM IST (Updated)

Titan Company Q1 results: The Tata Group company's revenue increased by 19 percent to Rs 10,306 crore for the quarter under review, compared to Rs 8,649 crore in the year-ago period. The company posted strong revenue figures across all its businesses.

Jewellery and accessories maker Titan Company on Wednesday reported a 2 percent year-on-year decline in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 777 crore for the June quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 793 crore in the year-ago period. The Tata Group company released its quarterly earnings post market hours today.
The profit figure was much lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 860 crore.

Shares of Titan were trading 1.19 percent lower at Rs 2,966.30 apiece in today's late afternoon deals. On a year-to-date basis, the stock jumped 15.60 percent, while it rallied 24.37 percent in the last one-year period.
First Published: Aug 2, 2023 5:02 PM IST
