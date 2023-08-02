Titan Company Q1 profit flat at Rs 777 cr; topline jumps 19% on strong revenue figures across businesses

Titan Company Q1 results: The Tata Group company's revenue increased by 19 percent to Rs 10,306 crore for the quarter under review, compared to Rs 8,649 crore in the year-ago period. The company posted strong revenue figures across all its businesses.

Jewellery and accessories maker Titan Company on Wednesday reported a 2 percent year-on-year decline in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 777 crore for the June quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 793 crore in the year-ago period. The Tata Group company released its quarterly earnings post market hours today.

The profit figure was much lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 860 crore.

Operating profit, calculated as EBITDA, came in at Rs 1,103 crore from Rs 1,164 crore last year, while margins shrunk by over 300 basis points to 9.9 percent from 13 percent year-on-year.

Shares of Titan were trading 1.19 percent lower at Rs 2,966.30 apiece in today's late afternoon deals. On a year-to-date basis, the stock jumped 15.60 percent, while it rallied 24.37 percent in the last one-year period.