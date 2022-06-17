Homemarket news

Titan, Bharti Airtel, Delta Corp and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 17

Titan, Bharti Airtel, Delta Corp and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 17

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

After oscillating between losses and gains, Indian benchmark indices settled in the negative territory. Nifty50 ended at 15,293.50, down 0.44 percent while Sensex closed 0.26 percent lower at 51,360.42. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session

Titan Company |
Shares of the jewellery maker ended 6.06 percent lower at Rs 1,935 on the BSE. The stock was the biggest drag on Nifty50.
Delta Corp | Deltatech Gaming, a wholly-owned online poker and rummy gaming firm of casino operator Delta Corp, on June 16 filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for a Rs 550 crore initial public offering. Shares of Delta Corp ended 12.42 percent higher.
Gujarat Gas | Shares of the gas company ended 2.7 percent lower after falling 4 percent intraday after Credit Suisse said that the company may face margin pressure and maintained its 'underperform' rating on the stock.
Bharti Airtel | Bharti Airtel remains marquee buy idea, said Macquarie. However, the stock movement today was not reflective of the optimism shown by Macquarie. The telco's scrip closed 1.54 percent lower at Rs 644.
Adani Total Gas | The stock ended 9.73 percent lower and was the worst hit on Nifty500.
Tags
Previous Article

Top News Podcast: Sensex falls 4,000 pts in 6 days, cooking oil to get cheaper, 1 dead in Agnipath protests and more

Next Article

Sensex and Nifty50 suffer biggest weekly loss in two years