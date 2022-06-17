Titan Company |

Shares of the jewellery maker ended 6.06 percent lower at Rs 1,935 on the BSE. The stock was the biggest drag on Nifty50.

Delta Corp | Deltatech Gaming, a wholly-owned online poker and rummy gaming firm of casino operator Delta Corp, on June 16 filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for a Rs 550 crore initial public offering. Shares of Delta Corp ended 12.42 percent higher.

Gujarat Gas | Shares of the gas company ended 2.7 percent lower after falling 4 percent intraday after Credit Suisse said that the company may face margin pressure and maintained its 'underperform' rating on the stock.

Bharti Airtel | Bharti Airtel remains marquee buy idea, said Macquarie. However, the stock movement today was not reflective of the optimism shown by Macquarie. The telco's scrip closed 1.54 percent lower at Rs 644.

Adani Total Gas | The stock ended 9.73 percent lower and was the worst hit on Nifty500.