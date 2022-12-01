Timken India gains after three days; Voltas rebounding: What kept dealers busy on Thursday?

Shares of Timken India ended over 6 percent higher on Thursday, gaining after a three-day run of losses. The stock had also gained 20 percent in a single session two weeks earlier.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the stock gained on Thursday courtesy big buy flows coming from the FII desk.

The stock is now 7 percent away from its 52-week high.

Another Day Of Records

Gains on Thursday were led by technology names as the Nifty IT index mirrored the overnight performance from the Nasdaq to end 2.5 percent higher.

Dealing rooms indicate flows were mixed on Thursday with small "market at close" basket buying seen at a leading FII desk. Broader markets outperformed on Thursday.

Financials too were mixed on Thursday with indications of profit booking seen in select PSU banks.

Besides Timken India, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Ajanta Pharma: The stock ended 1 percent higher on Thursday after a two-day drop. Shares have been consolidating off late. Dealing rooms are anticipating a large block deal in the stock soon.

Voltas: Shares gained nearly 3 percent on Thursday. The stock has now rebounded 5 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 803 it hit earlier this month. Dealers believe that selling pressure in the stock from a leading long-only foreign investor is likely to be over, causing the rebound.