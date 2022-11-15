All of those sectors, which broadly underperformed, particularly IT, would be the ones which should be doing well in the US-led rally that the market is seeing, says Vikash Jain, India Strategist at CLSA

The Indian markets have been resilient to global pressures in 2022 and have outperformed their emerging market peers by some margin. The question now being raised by some market watchers is whether the valuations are too expensive or if there is still headroom for the bulls.

Vikash Jain, India Strategist at CLSA, believes that there is room for growth in sectors that have underperformed in the past few months. His reason? He has seen laggards generally lay catch-up in the last few weeks of a calendar year.

“There are a lot of laggards that we have in our portfolio at this point in time. From that perspective, it is a rather anti-consensus portfolio that we run,” he said.

One such sector that the CLSA strategist is bullish on is energy. The Nifty Energy index in the past three months has been in the red but has recovered more than five percent in the past month.

Jain says that CLSA turned a bit more cautious around the middle of August, roughly around the time when Nifty had hit 18,000 because of the extended valuations.

The market has digested many of the events around the US Federal Reserve rate hike, OPEC action, etc. For now, there could be a seasonal relief that markets could get around December and that is something which could help but, "going into the next year one needs to be cautious about the macro setup."

Jain has been overweight on banks for a while like most analysts.

“We have been overweight on banks for a while. If you look at the setup, we expect yields to continue rising. These private banks could have NIM (net interest margin)expansions. So that is something which we continue to play,” he said.

Meanwhile, CLSA has been underweight on the IT sector but is now looking at it neutrally.

"From October onwards, IT has not done badly. The rally particularly over the last month or so has been largely led by the US and US stocks have done well," Jain said.

