Apple CEO Tim Cook hopes to sell more iPhones in India — What gives him the confidence

Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the earnings call that the iPhone-maker is set to launch its own-branded first brick-and-mortar store in Mumbai soon.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is "extremely bullish" on the India market and has expressed confidence in selling more iPhones across the country. Cook said that despite economic headwinds, Apple managed to set quarterly records in India and explained that India is a major market for Apple, he'll bring its first retail store soon in the country.
"Looking at the business in India, we set a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year over year. And so we feel very good about how we performed, and that was -- that's despite the headwinds that we've talked about. Taking a step back, India is hugely exciting market for us and is a major focus," Cook said during the earnings call.
Apple's market share in the smartphone market in India has steadily, but slowly grown over the past years and stood at 3.54 percent in December 2022, according to data from Statista. Cook said that the company would have done even better in India if not for economic headwinds, especially the growing skew between the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar.
Global macroeconomic conditions caused the company to report a 5 percent year-over-year dip in revenue to $117.2 billion. Cook blamed foreign exchange headwinds, COVID-19 challenges and the complicated macroeconomic environment for the dip. The COVID-19 situation in China resulted in Apple’s massive Foxconn complex to be shut causing severe production and supply issues throughout the year.