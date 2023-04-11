English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTiger Global sells 1.6% stake in Delhivery for Rs 388 crore

Tiger Global sells 1.6% stake in Delhivery for Rs 388 crore

Tiger Global sells 1.6% stake in Delhivery for Rs 388 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 11, 2023 9:05:01 PM IST (Published)

Shares were sold at an average price of Rs 330 on BSE. However, the buyers were not immediately known. As of December 2022, Internet Fund III Pte Ltd held 4.68 percent in the logistic services provider.

After offloading 1.7 percent stake in February and another 0.75 percent in March, Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund managed by US-based investment management company Tiger Global Management, on Tuesday sold additional 1.18 crore shares of Delhivery for 388 crore through bulk deal on BSE.

Recommended Articles

View All
Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress

Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Apr 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Shares were sold at an average price of Rs 330 on BSE. However, the buyers were not immediately known. As of December 2022, Internet Fund III Pte Ltd held 4.68 percent in the logistic services provider.
Also Read: Economists expects US consumer inflation to advance at the slowest pace in two years
The stock of Delhivery has more than halved from its peak seen in July last year, amid sell-off in the new-age technology companies globally due to sky-high valuations. Even though analyst have turned bullish on the company in recent months, PE investors continued to trim their exposure in the logistic provider. Earlier in March, Japanese technology giant Softbank had also divested 3.8 percent stake in Delhivery for Rs 954 crore through open market transactions.
Delhivery, which has been reporting losses for the last four years has managed to narrow down its losses in the last quarter. The company reported a net loss of Rs 196 crore for the three months ended December 2022 against Rs 254 crore posted in September 2022 and Rs 399 crore in Q1FY23. Of the 19 analysts who track the stock on Bloomberg, 68 percent have a "Buy" rating on the stock. While 21 percent of them recommend "Hold", only 11 percent suggest "sell".
Shares of Delhivery closed 0.82 percent higher at Rs 330.80 on the BSE whereas the benchmark Sensex rose 0.5 percent to end the session at 60,157.72 points.
Also Read: Real Estate stocks surge after RBI keeps policy rates unchanged
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DelhiveryTiger Global

Next Article

Oil steady on China demand concerns with US inflation in focus

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X