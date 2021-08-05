Thursday's top brokerage calls: SBI, Tata Steel, Godrej Consumer, HPCL and more

Jefferies on SBI: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the lender's shares with the target price raised to Rs 550 apiece from Rs 520. The bank is managing its asset quality better, but growth may lag, according to Jefferies. SBI's profit in Q1 was led by other income and a tad lower provision, while slippages of past loans were above expectations. The brokerage sees scope for upgrades in Q2 and Q3. The bank is Jefferies' preferred recovery play. Jefferies on SBI: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the lender's shares with the target price raised to Rs 550 apiece from Rs 520. The bank is managing its asset quality better, but growth may lag, according to Jefferies. SBI's profit in Q1 was led by other income and a tad lower provision, while slippages of past loans were above expectations. The brokerage sees scope for upgrades in Q2 and Q3. The bank is Jefferies' preferred recovery play.

CLSA on Tata Steel: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,750 apiece. Tata Steel BSL's earnings beat was driven by higher realisations, and indicates further upgrades, according to CLSA. The brokerage maintains its positive stance on the sector and the company remains on its India focus 'buy' list. CLSA on Tata Steel: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,750 apiece. Tata Steel BSL's earnings beat was driven by higher realisations, and indicates further upgrades, according to CLSA. The brokerage maintains its positive stance on the sector and the company remains on its India focus 'buy' list.

CLSA on Godrej Consumer: The brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' call on the stock with a target of Rs 950. The company's margin pressure in India is offset by better margin show in the international business, according to CLSA. CLSA on Godrej Consumer: The brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' call on the stock with a target of Rs 950. The company's margin pressure in India is offset by better margin show in the international business, according to CLSA.

Goldman Sachs on HPCL: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 425. The company's earnings were driven by better-than-expected fuel retailing margin. Goldman Sachs on HPCL: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 425. The company's earnings were driven by better-than-expected fuel retailing margin.

Citi on HPCL: The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 apiece. The company's Q1 EBITDA was weaker sequentially as expected, but much better than forecasts, according to Citi. HPCL's healthy Q1 show was driven by stronger performance in marketing, the brokerage said. Citi on HPCL: The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 apiece. The company's Q1 EBITDA was weaker sequentially as expected, but much better than forecasts, according to Citi. HPCL's healthy Q1 show was driven by stronger performance in marketing, the brokerage said.

CLSA on Hindalco: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 500. The company remains CLSA's preferred pick in the metal space. CLSA on Hindalco: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 500. The company remains CLSA's preferred pick in the metal space.

Morgan Stanley on Titan: The brokerage has an 'equal-weight' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,358 apiece. The company's performance in the jewellery segment was in line with estimates, but losses in the non-jewellery segments were higher than expected, according to the brokerage. Morgan Stanley on Titan: The brokerage has an 'equal-weight' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,358 apiece. The company's performance in the jewellery segment was in line with estimates, but losses in the non-jewellery segments were higher than expected, according to the brokerage.