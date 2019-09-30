Thomas Cook (India) continues to fall despite clarifying it has no links with the UK travel firm
Updated : September 30, 2019 01:19 PM IST
Thomas Cook (India) (TCIL) fell over 7 percent on Monday, extending losses for the sixth straight session.
The stock has been falling ever since Thomas Cook (UK) collapsed as many believe that Thomas Cook (India) is the sister company of the UK travel agency.
Despite the clarification issued by the Indian travel firm that both the entities are different, the stock has seen no relief.
