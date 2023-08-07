This TVS Group subsidiary aims to become debt free with its upcoming Rs 880 cr IPO

"The primary goal of the IPO is to retire debt. Post the issue, we would be become debt free and be left only with a working debt," Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions told CNBC TV18 on the sidelines of a press conference held in Mumbai.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a subsidiary of the Chennai-based TVS Group, is all set to open its initial public offering (IPO) on August 10, the company announced on Monday.

The offering is a mix of fresh issue and OFS with the price band set between Rs 187-197. The bids can be made for a minimum of 76 equity shares and in multiples of 76 equity shares thereafter. This values the company at Rs 8,747 crore on the upper side, the company added.

"The primary goal of the IPO is to retire debt. Post the issue, we would be become debt free and be left only with a working debt," Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions told CNBC TV18 on the sidelines of a press conference held in Mumbai.

The company plans to raise Rs 600 crore through the fresh issue and subsequently Rs 280 crore are from the OFS of 14.3 million shares, down from its initial plan of 59 million shares. The company had applied SEBI's approval to go public last year and was met with a positive response. However, the plan to go public only saw the light of the day a year later when the SEBI's approval lapsed and the company had to reapply for the same. In this year, the plan of OFS also saw a massive cut from 59 million to 14.3 million shares.

"There is only one PE which is now looking out and that is Tata," he added.

Omega TC Holdings PTE, backed by the Tata group is offloading about 10.8 million shares of the total 14.3 million, along with 9,84,823 from Tata Capital Financial Services.

"Two things have contributed to this decision one is the size of the IPO and the other is the funds we raise pre-IPO. We have raised Rs 200 cr plus in the pre-IPO phase and that has also been put towards reducing debt. So, now here we are with the IPO, Viswanathan further added.

TVS SCS works with 72 of the Fortune 500 companies including companies like Sony, Daimler, Panasonic.

"This IPO will help us expand our client base as it would invite and encourage more partnership oppurtunities from global companies. Our goal is to aggregate technological advancements from developed countries and systematically implement in developing countries," explained R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.