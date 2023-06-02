This tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Market tech analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com has these stock recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Renowned market analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com highlighted three stocks that he believes present excellent investment opportunities for traders and investors. His recommendations include Trent, Hero Motocorp, and Cyient, with specific stop loss and target price ranges for each stock.

The first stock that Gaba recommends is Trent , a leading retail company in India. According to Gaba, investors should consider buying Trent with a stop loss set at Rs 1,585 and a target range of Rs 1,620-1,630.

With a positive outlook on the retail sector, Gaba believes that Trent has the potential for significant upside in the near future. The stock has gained more than 13 percent over the past month.

Moving on to the second stock, Gaba suggests buying Hero Motocorp , a renowned player in the Indian two-wheeler market. Gaba advises setting a stop loss at Rs 2,850 and aiming for a target price of Rs 2,950.

With an optimistic outlook on the automobile industry, Gaba anticipates positive momentum for Hero Motocorp. The stock has gained more than 15 percent over the past month.

The third stock recommended by Gaba is Cyient , a global engineering and digital solutions company. Gaba advises buying Cyient with a stop loss of Rs 1,400 and a target price of Rs 1,600.

The stock has gained more than 26 percent over the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.