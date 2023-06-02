English
This tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Jun 2, 2023
By Sonia Shenoy   | Mangalam Maloo  Jun 2, 2023 1:23:33 PM IST (Published)

Market tech analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com has these stock recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Renowned market analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com highlighted three stocks that he believes present excellent investment opportunities for traders and investors. His recommendations include Trent, Hero Motocorp, and Cyient, with specific stop loss and target price ranges for each stock.

The first stock that Gaba recommends is Trent, a leading retail company in India. According to Gaba, investors should consider buying Trent with a stop loss set at Rs 1,585 and a target range of Rs 1,620-1,630.
