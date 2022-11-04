This strategist at a $40 billion ETF provider sees India as a better bet than China

Michelle Cluver, Portfolio Strategist at Global X ETFs, on Friday, said India looks relatively better than China, adding that there is a lot of political overhang within the Chinese market at the moment, which makes it a lot more difficult from an investment standpoint because everything comes down to a policy twist.

“I find that as a challenging environment to suggest although the valuations are attractive and because of that I would say India is looking a little bit more attractive," said Cluver.

While talking about the US Fed, she said that December could see a 50 bps rate hike by Fed. However, it’s a 50:50 between 75 bps and 50 bps cut in Fed’s December meeting.

“There had been a large amount of focus on the potential for a shift to a slower trajectory, for the December meeting with the possibility of a 50 basis point rate at the meeting - that is still potentially on the table. It's about a 50:50 between the 50 basis points and 75 basis points at that meeting.”

According to her, the dollar has been impacting flows to emerging markets (EMs). “Most of this year, we have had a bit more caution towards emerging markets and we certainly had seen lower levels of flows into that space, but at the same time, during October, there was more interest in the area, as equity markets were doing a lot better. The dollar strength has been affected that has been impacting into the emerging market space as well,” added Cluver.

