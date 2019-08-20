Market
This stock rose over 4000% in 8 years but fell 78% in just last 1 year. Here's why
Updated : August 20, 2019 01:00 PM IST
Indiabulls Ventures has given strong returns to investors during the last eight years.
In 2011, the company hit its all-time low of Rs 5. The stock has risen over 4000 percent since then to trade around Rs 205 currently.
However, the stock has lost around 74 percent in the last 1 year and 48 percent just in 2019.
