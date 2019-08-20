This stock rose over 4000% in 8 years but fell 78% in just last 1 year. Here's why

Indiabulls Ventures has given strong returns to investors during the last eight years. In 2011, the company hit its all-time low of Rs 5. The stock has risen over 4000 percent since then to trade around Rs 205 currently.

Rs 1,00,000 invested into Indiabulls Ventures stock in 2011 would have grown to Rs 41 lakh today.

However, the stock has lost around 74 percent in the last 1 year and 48 percent in 2019 alone. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex rose 3 percent since the beginning of this year and has fallen over 2 percent in the last one year.

The share hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 163.90 on August 5, 2019, and a 52-week high of 819.95 on August 28, 2018.

The stock fell in the second half of 2018 after the crisis at Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) dried liquidity and withered access of funds for various NBFCs. The issues in the sector continue with the latest defaulter DHFL reporting a net loss of Rs 2,223 crore for the March quarter.

The company reported an 80 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 109.82 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. Its net profit stood at Rs 61.01 crore in the year-ago period. Net sales rose to Rs 599.59 crore in Q4FY19 as against Rs 272.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company is yet to announce its June-quarter earnings.

For FY19, net profit rose 94 percent to Rs 459.10 crore from Rs 236.75 crore in FY18. Net sales increased to Rs 1,993 crore in FY19 from Rs 832.65 crore in the previous year, up 139 percent.

Indiabulls Ventures is one of India's leading capital market companies providing securities and derivative broking services.