This stock rose 78,000% in eight years, but lost 60% market value in two years — Here's why
Updated : July 01, 2019 01:27 PM IST
From 2009 to 2017, the stock rose a whopping 78,233 percent.
The stock, which hit its all-time high of Rs 940.48 on October 1, 2017, had declined 62.4 percent to currently trade at Rs 353.
Avanti Feeds has given returns of nearly 29,000 percent to the investors in the last 10 years.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more