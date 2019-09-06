This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 2.5 crore in 29 years
Updated : September 06, 2019 01:10 PM IST
Trading around Rs 6 in 1990, the stock hit its all-time high of Rs 1,607 per share in May 2019, giving a 25,287 percent return to investors in 29 years.
To put in perspective, a Rs 1 lakh investment 29 years ago, would have turned to Rs 2.5 crore in 2019.
However, the stock has fallen 8 percent in 2019 and 2 percent in the last 1 year.
