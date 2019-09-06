#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 2.5 crore in 29 years

Updated : September 06, 2019 01:10 PM IST

Trading around Rs 6 in 1990, the stock hit its all-time high of Rs 1,607 per share in May 2019, giving a 25,287 percent return to investors in 29 years.
To put in perspective, a Rs 1 lakh investment 29 years ago, would have turned to Rs 2.5 crore in 2019.
However, the stock has fallen 8 percent in 2019 and 2 percent in the last 1 year.
This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 2.5 crore in 29 years
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 2.5 crore in 29 years

This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 2.5 crore in 29 years

Kotak Mahindra makes net profit of Rs 1,124 crore in Q4

Kotak Mahindra makes net profit of Rs 1,124 crore in Q4

India to offer Russia $1 billion loan to develop Far East

India to offer Russia $1 billion loan to develop Far East

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV