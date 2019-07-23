Market
This stock has destroyed over 50% investor wealth in the last 5 years
Updated : July 23, 2019 02:06 PM IST
To put it into perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in 2014 would have reduced to Rs 45,000 in 2019.
The stock fell over 80 percent in just 2 years (Aug 2014-Dec 2016) on weak earnings.
It tanked 37 percent at a go on January 27, 2016, on poor Q3FY16 results.
