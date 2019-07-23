This stock has destroyed over 50% investor wealth in the last 5 years

Just Dial has been one of the biggest wealth destroyers in the last 5 years. The stock, which was trading at around Rs 1,600 in July 2014, has fallen over 50 percent to around Rs 726 per share currently.

To put it into perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in 2014 would have reduced to Rs 45,000 in 2019.

The stock has fallen as much as 61.6 percent from its all-time high of Rs 1,895 hit on August 5, 2014, to Rs 726 yesterday. It hit its 52-week low of Rs 318.20 on Dec 27, 2016. The stock, however, has rebounded around 128 percent till date from its all-time low of Rs 318.

Just Dial fell over 80 percent in just 2 years (Aug 2014-Dec 2016) on weak earnings. It tanked 37 percent at a go on January 27, 2016, on poor Q3FY16 results.

It has gained nearly 30 percent in the last one year and 35 percent in 2019. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex rose 5.6 percent in the last one year and 6.4 percent in 2019.

The company reported decent numbers for Q1. Its profit rose 48.3 percent YoY to Rs 57.3 crore as compared to Rs 38.53 crore in Q1FY19 led by a rise in other income. The revenue grew 13.5 percent to Rs 240 crore while the other income rose 277 percent to Rs 31 crore (YoY).

However, its listing growth fell to 16.7 percent YoY from 20.7 percent growth in Q1FY19. Paid campaign growth picked up to 13.8 percent in Q1FY20 against 3.9 percent in Q1FY19.

Morgan Stanley and Nomura remain bullish on the stock. Morgan Stanley said operating metrics pointed to sustained growth momentum and revenue was in-line with estimates led by gains in paid campaigns. Nomura pointed out that the company is the most cost-effective SME advertisement platform as compared to its peers. It added that the company has a wide scope to expand coverage in Tier II/III cities.