This stock has destroyed 96% investor wealth in last 10 years
Updated : July 26, 2019 03:09 PM IST
Suzlon Energy has been another thorn for Street, with the stock destroying 96 percent of its investor wealth in the last 10 years.
The stock, which traded at around Rs 103 in July 2009, has been reduced to Rs 4 currently.
