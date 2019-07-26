This stock has destroyed 96% investor wealth in last 10 years

Suzlon Energy has been another thorn for the Street, with the stock destroying 96 percent of its investor wealth in the last 10 years. The stock, which traded at around Rs 103 in July 2009, has been reduced to Rs 4 currently on payment defaults.

To put in perspective, a Rs 1 lakh investment in the wind-turbine maker would have reduced to Rs 4000 in the present day. According to analysts, the stock is weak on a fundamental as well as the technical aspect.

The stock has lost 16 percent in 2019 and 41 percent just in the last 1 year.

The company missed payments worth $172 million outstanding on securities in July that were issued as part of a debt restructuring.

Suzlon Energy said in a statement: “The company has not made the payment of the principal amount of the outstanding bonds, being $172,000,000 (about Rs 1,180 crore), which was due on July 16, 2019, (Tuesday) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds.” The outstanding principal amount was part of a bond issue of $546.91 million.

Sentiment also remained negative after competition increased for building wind projects after the government shifted to auctions for such projects and diluted Suzlon’s market share.

The company’s bank facility ratings were also cut to 'default' by Care Ratings in April after it failed to meet payback obligations to its lenders.

Analysts hoped that Canadian investor Brookfield, which was keen to acquire a majority stake in the company, would help it settle its loans if the lenders were to give a waiver.

As of March, Suzlon had already defaulted in repayment of principal and interest to lenders worth Rs 412 crore towards term loans and working capital facilities. Suzlon has net term debt, including FCCBs, of Rs 7,761 crore, and working capital debt of Rs 3,380 crore. In the March quarter, the company managed to narrow its loss to Rs 294.64 crore from Rs 469.85 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower expenses.