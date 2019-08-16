Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

This smallcap real estate stock has 40% upside potential from current levels

Updated : August 16, 2019 01:49 PM IST

HDFC Securities has maintained 'buy' rating on Ahluwalia Contracts (India) ltd but has reduced the target price to Rs 402 per share from Rs 430.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) shares traded 1.22 percent lower, quoting at Rs 274.25 apiece on NSE at 12.18 pm.
This smallcap real estate stock has 40% upside potential from current levels
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

How city gas distribution companies fared in Q1FY20

How city gas distribution companies fared in Q1FY20

This smallcap real estate stock has 40% upside potential from current levels

This smallcap real estate stock has 40% upside potential from current levels

Glenmark Pharma shares hit 52-week low as global brokerages cut target after weak Q1

Glenmark Pharma shares hit 52-week low as global brokerages cut target after weak Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV