This smallcap real estate stock has 40% upside potential from current levels
Updated : August 16, 2019 01:49 PM IST
HDFC Securities has maintained 'buy' rating on Ahluwalia Contracts (India) ltd but has reduced the target price to Rs 402 per share from Rs 430.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) shares traded 1.22 percent lower, quoting at Rs 274.25 apiece on NSE at 12.18 pm.
