    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    This Rs 11,000 crore fund manager exits ICICI Securities and HDFC AMC citing increased competition

    market | IST

    This Rs 11,000 crore fund manager exits ICICI Securities and HDFC AMC citing increased competition

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Pramod Gubbi of Marcellus has cautioned investors that they should brace for periodic bouts of volatility as there is no clarity on when central banks will stop raising interest rates.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell ICICI Bank share

    TRADE
    Marcellus Investment Managers has exited from asset management companies like HDFC AMC and ICICI Securities citing increased competition.
    After a stellar run during the demat boom, the two stocks are down 25 percent and 35 percent respectively this year. In an interview to CNBC TV18, Pramod Gubbi, co-founder of Marcellus Investment Managers explained the rationale behind exiting the companies he called fundamentally sound.
    "While we think they are fundamentally good companies; we think the industry structure is sort of deteriorating from a competitive intensity, entry of new players, which is reflecting in pricing and yields in both of these businesses,” he said. The exits are from Marcellus' "Kings of Capital" portfolio.
    Marcellus has recently placed its bets on private lender ICICI Bank, which hit a 52-week high recently before correcting. The stock is currently up 13 percent this year. Gubbi said that they view the bank's change in risk appetite positively and that it will do well in the next decade.
    Among his other preferences, Gubbi highlighted specialty chemicals companies due to the tailwinds they posses and health insurance companies due to the low penetration, which provides a huge scope for growth.
    Also Read: Banks and NBFCs likely to outperform benchmarks in the near term: Marcellus Investment
    Indian equities ended at a two-month low on Monday, extending Friday's drop. BSE listed companies have lost market capitalisation of Rs 11,000 crore over the last two trading sessions. Gubbi said that investors should be prepared for bouts of volatility.
    “We do not know when interest rates will stop rising, when inflation will come under check and markets tend to swing on either side of the equilibrium in times like this," he said.
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng