This market analyst recommends Exide Industries and Persistent Systems as promising stock picks

Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Direct shared his insights on the current state of the markets and provided some stock picks for investors to consider.

According to Shah, the market has witnessed a correction in the last 2-3 trading sessions due to being overbought. However, he emphasizes that this correction should be seen as a profit booking rather than a sign of negativity in the market.

In the short term, Shah suggests that the market may experience a few days of consolidation, with a trading range of 18,000 to 18,500 for the Nifty. However, he remains optimistic about the market's prospects in the coming months. By June and July, Shah believes the market will likely aim for much higher targets.

In terms of stock recommendations, Shah expresses positivity towards the auto industry and specifically highlights Exide Industries as a promising option. The stock has been trading in a range of Rs 140 to 190 for the past two years, and Shah expects it to reach Rs 226 in the near term, advising investors to set a stop loss at Rs 181. Shares of Exide Industries have gained more than 11 percent in the last month.

Moving on to the IT sector, Shah identifies mid-cap IT stocks as the outperformers in recent trading sessions. He singles out Persistent Systems as a strong performer in this space and believes the stock has the potential to reach Rs 5,390. He advises investors to set a stop loss at Rs 4,390. The stock is up more by around 9 percent over the last month.