This market analyst recommends Exide Industries and Persistent Systems as promising stock picks

By Reema Tendulkar  May 18, 2023 2:33:30 PM IST (Published)

Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Direct suggests that the market may experience a few days of consolidation, with a trading range of 18,000 to 18,500 for the Nifty. However, he remains optimistic about the market's prospects in the coming months. By June and July, Shah believes the market will likely aim for much higher targets.

Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Direct shared his insights on the current state of the markets and provided some stock picks for investors to consider.

According to Shah, the market has witnessed a correction in the last 2-3 trading sessions due to being overbought. However, he emphasizes that this correction should be seen as a profit booking rather than a sign of negativity in the market.
In the short term, Shah suggests that the market may experience a few days of consolidation, with a trading range of 18,000 to 18,500 for the Nifty. However, he remains optimistic about the market's prospects in the coming months. By June and July, Shah believes the market will likely aim for much higher targets.
