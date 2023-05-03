This market analyst reckons it's a good time to book some profits and sit on cash - Here's why

Now may be a good time for investors to book some profits and sit on cash, as per market veteran, Ajay Srivastava. He notes that the changing composition of earnings could cause worries for banks going forward. With the global economy still in a state of flux due to the ongoing pandemic, it is becoming increasingly important for investors to be cautious with their money.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services said that it’s a good time to book profit and sit on cash.

He said, “Book your profits in sectors which are weak. And certainly, 5-6 sectors are going to be very weak this year.”

Srivastava’s advice to book some profits and sit on cash may be particularly relevant in the current climate, where uncertainty is still the norm. By taking a cautious approach and being selective about investments, investors can mitigate some of the risks and potentially reap the rewards of the luxury consumer discretionary space.

However, it's not all doom and gloom. Srivastava said that the luxury consumer discretionary space continues to do well. This means that there are still opportunities for investors to profit if they are careful about where they place their money.

“The luxury consumer discretionary story has done a lot better, the metal story; banks are over-owned assets by the entire investor class and that’s a problem with it,” Srivastava added.

