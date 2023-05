This Jhunjhunwala stock is down 4% post Q4 results but analysts see up to 55% upside

Analysts have listed key risks that may hurt the profitability of Nazara Technologies, but brokerages are optimistic about the company's prospects. They see up to 55 percent potential upside on the counter.

Shares of online gaming company Nazara Technologies in which the Jhunjhunwala family owns a stake, tumbled nearly 4 percent after the firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.6 crore for the March quarter, up 18 percent from Rs 2.2 crore a year ago. Revenue from operation, meanwhile, rose 65 percent to Rs 289 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 175 crore in the year-ago period.

