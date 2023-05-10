Breaking News
Go First goes into bankruptcy protection
This Jhunjhunwala stock is down 4% post Q4 results but analysts see up to 55% upside

This Jhunjhunwala stock is down 4% post Q4 results but analysts see up to 55% upside

This Jhunjhunwala stock is down 4% post Q4 results but analysts see up to 55% upside
By Meghna Sen  May 10, 2023 11:18:53 AM IST (Published)

Analysts have listed key risks that may hurt the profitability of Nazara Technologies, but brokerages are optimistic about the company's prospects. They see up to 55 percent potential upside on the counter.

Shares of online gaming company Nazara Technologies in which the Jhunjhunwala family owns a stake, tumbled nearly 4 percent after the firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.6 crore for the March quarter, up 18 percent from Rs 2.2 crore a year ago. Revenue from operation, meanwhile, rose 65 percent to Rs 289 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 175 crore in the year-ago period.

At 10.35 am, the scrip was trading 3.56 percent lower at Rs 567.65 apiece over its last day's closing price of Rs 591 apiece. The stock has risen about 6 percent in the last one month, however, it has fallen 7 percent on a year-to-date basis. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 789 on September 12, 2022 and 52-week low of Rs 481.95 on March 20, 2023.
