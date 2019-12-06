This four-year-old bank gave better returns than major PSU lenders in the last one year
Updated : December 06, 2019 01:54 PM IST
Bandhan Bank's stock price has given better returns than every constituent of the Nifty PSU Bank index in the last one year.
The scrip of Bandhan Bank rose over 20 percent during this period, while 11 out of 12 stocks from the PSU Bank index were in red.
As per analysts, Bandhan Bank has been a fast-growing private bank with strong financials without asset quality issues.
