This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

Caplin Point Labs, a mid-sized pharma company focused on generic formulations, has given generous returns to its investors in the last 10 years. From trading around Rs 1.5 in September 2009 to Rs 422 currently, the stock has risen over 28,000 percent in the last 10 years.

To put in perspective, Rs 1 lakh investment 10 years ago, would have turned to Rs 2.8 crore in 2019. However, the stock has fallen 14 percent in the last one year but risen 3 percent in the last six months.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 510 in trade today and a 52-week low of Rs 304.75 on January 29, 2019.

According to analysts, Caplin Point Lab is one of the companies with extremely healthy fundamentals, mainly due to low debt. The growth was primarily driven by a widening of the product range and catering to new customers.

Among peers as well, the stock has risen the most. Ajanta Pharma rose 8,500 percent and Natco Pharma was up 2,000 percent. Meanwhile, Torrent Pharma and Suven Life Sciences rose 1,000 percent and 800 percent, respectively.

In the last 10 years, the net profit of the company rose from Rs 2.22 crore in FY09 to Rs 176.55 crore, up nearly 8,000 percent.

In the June quarter of 2019, the net profit of the company rose 45 percent to Rs 60 crore as compared to Rs 41 crore last year. Its revenue increased 26 percent to Rs 157 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Incorporated in 1990, the company manufactures a range of ointments, creams, and other external applications. Caplin Point got listed on the bourses in 1994 and it used the IPO proceeds for setting up of a manufacturing facility at Puducherry and then further expanded the production capacity.

The firm caters exclusively to the foreign markets and has a significant presence in Latin American countries.

According to a report by India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is expected to reach $120-130 billion by 2030. The Indian pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15 percent in the near future and the medical device market is expected to grow $50 billion by 2025.