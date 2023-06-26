This expert is positive on the pipes space — here's why

Vinit Sambre's insights provide valuable perspectives on various sectors of the Indian economy. His positive outlook on the pipes space, continued faith in ITC, and anticipation of volume growth in FMCG companies highlight the potential for long-term profitability and value creation. As investors navigate the market, considering these expert opinions can aid in making informed decisions and capturing opportunities for growth and wealth creation.

With pipes being an essential component in various industries such as construction, infrastructure, agriculture, and manufacturing, the positive outlook stems from the diverse applications and the consistent demand across sectors. The pipes industry plays a vital role in facilitating the transportation of water, oil, gas, and other fluids, making it an integral part of the economy.

Vinit Sambre, Head-Equities, DSP Investment Managers, expressed his optimism regarding the pipes industry, citing its extensive exposure across all sectors of the economy. In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Sambre highlighted the potential for growth and profitability in this sector.

“We see that after the last two years of underperformance, as far as the plastic pipes business is concerned, there is a normalization,” he said.

“We are looking at improved performance across various segments be it agri, building materials also are doing well overall,” he added.

Sambre's confidence in the pipes space is supported by the industry's ability to withstand economic fluctuations and remain resilient. Regardless of economic conditions, the need for pipes remains constant due to ongoing infrastructure development and maintenance activities. This stability provides a strong foundation for long-term growth prospects.

Supreme Industries is one company, which he believes, should do well and which is what is sort of reflected in its book, he mentioned.

In addition to his positive stance on the pipes industry, Sambre also expressed his recommendation to continue holding shares of ITC. Despite the challenges faced by the company in recent times, Sambre remains optimistic about its potential for future growth.

“We continue to hold on to our investments as far as this company is concerned,” he said.

ITC, known for its diversified business portfolio, operates across sectors such as cigarettes, consumer goods, hotels, paperboards, and packaging. Sambre believes that ITC's diversified presence provides a strategic advantage, offering resilience against market volatility.

With its commitment to sustainability and focus on innovation, ITC has been actively diversifying its product offerings and expanding into new segments. This forward-thinking approach positions the company to capture emerging opportunities and deliver long-term value to shareholders.

Sambre also shared his insights on the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, expressing his optimism regarding the return of volume growth for FMCG companies in the future. This positive outlook is driven by several factors, including improving consumer sentiment, increased disposable income, and evolving consumer preferences.

The FMCG sector plays a crucial role in the Indian economy, catering to the daily needs and consumption patterns of a vast consumer base. As the economy rebounds and normalcy resumes, Sambre expects the demand for FMCG products to witness a significant uptick.

Furthermore, Sambre highlighted the FMCG sector's ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences, including the growing demand for healthy and sustainable products. Companies that effectively respond to these evolving trends are likely to benefit from increased market share and revenue growth.

