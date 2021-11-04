This Diwali, invest in India's Atmanirbhar businesses

Diwali is considered one of the biggest festivals of the year and for Indians, it is also the most auspicious time to make investments in gold, real estate, stocks, etc. This year’s Diwali comes with an extra warm feeling of celebrations, as last year the pandemic replaced the celebratory mood with a more cautious investment mindset.

However, with the rise in consumer spending and positive mindset, everyone, including young millennials, is looking at new-age investment options to build and diversify portfolios.

And why not! With the rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies, and most recently NFTs, there are a plethora of options that can help in building a strong portfolio of any retail investor.

However, asset leasing is another such option that is not just popularising investment but investing in India’s strong vital business assets through leasing.

Supporting Atmanirbhar India’s budding businesses

The Government of India has been able to successfully drive the Atmanirbhar Bharat mandate with a mission to make the country self-sufficient and self-reliant.

It has been extending large support to budding companies and helping them survive and thrive in the post-pandemic environment through its efficient policy framework, which is lauded by every sector.

While these policies support the growth of businesses to a certain extent, companies need a lot of capital to run successfully. A major quandary is setting aside capital for asset investments.

However, some new-age investment platforms have come up that connect such companies with retail investors. Such platforms help raise capital so companies can lease assets.

The funda is simple: Retail investors invest money in the listed company they like after scrutinising data on how the funds will be utilised and how they will receive returns. The companies then utilise this capital to buy required assets.

Investors looking to diversify portfolios can invest as low as Rs 10,000 for a fixed monthly return.

This Diwali, Invest in India’s Assets

Some companies retail investors can invest in are:

Electric Vehicle companies like Zypp Electric, IPLTech Electric, Yulu, etc. by promoting EV friendly policies for faster adoption to reduce fuel dependencies

Drone manufacturing companies like AUS that are establishing clear ownership of property in rural inhabited (Abadi) areas

Developing an innovative and digital-first India by creating a startup-friendly and supportive environment for startups like Furlenco, Udaan, Big Spoon, Drink Prime, etc.

There can never be a better time to start investing than now. And as India continues to grow and become a truly Atmanirbhar country, investing to support Indian business becomes even more critical.

—Nikhil Aggarwal is the Co-Founder and CEO of Grip Invest. Views expressed are personal.