Even though the auto sector is going through a slowdown, this auto ancillary stock has surged nearly 900 percent in the last five years. Minda Industries rose from Rs 38 in 2015 to Rs 376 currently, adding as much as 889 percent in this period.

The stock has also risen nearly 20 percent in the last one year and five percent in 2020, despite the ongoing slowdown in the economy.

The company is a supplier of automotive solutions to original equipment manufacturers. It offers a range of products across various verticals of auto components, such as switching systems, acoustic systems and alloy wheels, among others.

Compared to peers as well, the stock has given the best returns. Varroc Engineering plunged over 60 percent since 2015, Bosch shed 48 percent, Amara Raja Batteries declined 20 percent and Exide Industries slipped 4 percent in the given period.

According to Edelweiss, a combination of factors like gradual production recovery led by BS-VI inventory restocking, new orders in switches, lights, alloy wheels, and infotainment systems, new businesses such as sensors, controller and 2W alloy wheel and new technical JV for manufacturing high-end alloy wheels will fuel topline growth over the next two-three years.

Further improving margin profile through product mix and efficiency improvement, along with lower capex requirement will help in strengthening the balance sheet position from FY21 and beyond, it added. Hence Edelweiss continues to maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435.