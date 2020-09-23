This asset class has made the most gains this year and it's not gold!

Cryptocurrency is considered the best asset class for revenue generation as opposed to traditional investments. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index of digital coins is up 66 percent in 2020, beating gold's rally of 20 percent.

In fact, gold and bitcoin rose about 25 percent and 45 percent, respectively in 2020 versus the unchanged S&P 500 Index. Moreover, Ethereum contributed the most gains this year as it accounts for more than a third of crypto gauge's weight, indicated Bloomberg data.

In the past few months, gold made a new all-time high of $2,072, up 42.6 percent in the last decade, but bitcoin gained about 8.9 million percent during the same time, said Buffalo Chase, a crypto-asset trading firm.

It explained the reason behind the bitcoin's surge and said, "Security and scarcity are the topmost reasons why traders have trust in safe-haven assets like gold and bitcoin. Bitcoin would outperform gold in a foreseeable future because it’s easily accessible for anyone with internet and of course a more profitable asset than gold."

Recently, a top Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone tweeted saying that he thinks bitcoin will reach $100,000 over the next decade.

#Gold & #Bitcoin ended Sept. 21 about 25% & 45% higher in 2020 vs. an almost unchanged S&P 500, indicating a relative value tilt. The certainty of QE vs. fiscal-stimulus uncertainty and a wobbly #stockmarket is a foundation for a performance-baton pass to the quasi-currencies pic.twitter.com/Kqvq7qoVTc — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) September 22, 2020

McGlone's statement stands even more relevant as few media reports have said that wealth management funds now own cryptos.

For instance, world's largest sovereign hedge fund, the Norwegian Government Pension Fund disclosed that it owns about 600 bitcoins through its investment holdings. This puts the company's portfolio in bitcoins at around $6.3 million.