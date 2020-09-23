  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

This asset class has made the most gains this year and it's not gold!

Updated : September 23, 2020 11:10 PM IST

Gold and bitcoin rose about 25 percent and 45 percent respectively in 2020 v/s unchanged S&P500 index. 
Ethereum contributed the most gains this year as it accounts for more than a third of crypto gauge's weight, indicated Bloomberg's data.
This asset class has made the most gains this year and it's not gold!

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Startup Street: 1bridge, a social tech enterprise that delivers products in villages

Startup Street: 1bridge, a social tech enterprise that delivers products in villages

Off The Charts: Rs 1 lakh invested in this cement firm in 2001 would have grown to Rs 7.8 cr

Off The Charts: Rs 1 lakh invested in this cement firm in 2001 would have grown to Rs 7.8 cr

Uday Kotak's term extended by 1 year as IL&FS chairman

Uday Kotak's term extended by 1 year as IL&FS chairman

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement