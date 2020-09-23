Market This asset class has made the most gains this year and it's not gold! Updated : September 23, 2020 11:10 PM IST Gold and bitcoin rose about 25 percent and 45 percent respectively in 2020 v/s unchanged S&P500 index. Ethereum contributed the most gains this year as it accounts for more than a third of crypto gauge's weight, indicated Bloomberg's data. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.