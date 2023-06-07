This analyst sees upside in Bata India and Laurus Labs

Pritesh Mehta's analysis indicates a favorable outlook for Bata India and Laurus Labs. With Bata India potentially reaching Rs 1,800 levels and Laurus Labs striving to break through Rs 350, these stocks offer an opportunity for investors to benefit from their anticipated rallies.

Pritesh Mehta, an analyst at Yes Securities, recently shared his insights on two prominent stocks in the Indian market. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Mehta expressed optimism about the future prospects of Bata India and Laurus Labs. Both companies have shown positive momentum and have the potential to generate substantial returns for investors.

Mehta highlighted that Bata India has displayed a solid foundation between the months of February and April. Following this strong base, the stock has witnessed bullish anchor columns and subsequent follow-through movements. As a result, Mehta believes that Bata India has the capability to rally towards Rs 1,800 levels, representing an upside target.

This prediction comes as the stock has already gained over 6 percent in the past month, indicating a favorable trajectory.

Turning his attention to Laurus Labs , Mehta acknowledged that the pharmaceutical company has experienced a period of underperformance. However, he noted that Laurus Labs has recently established a significant support base at the bottom, setting the stage for potential growth. Currently, the stock is attempting to break through the Rs 350 level. If successful, Mehta anticipates a rally towards the Rs 385-390 zone for Laurus Labs.

As a testament to the company's potential, the shares have already risen more than 5 percent.

Bata India and Laurus Labs have both demonstrated positive signs in terms of price movements and underlying market dynamics. The projected upside targets provide a glimpse into the potential profitability of these stocks.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.