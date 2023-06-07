This analyst sees upside in Bata India and Laurus Labs

By Sonal Bhutra

Pritesh Mehta's analysis indicates a favorable outlook for Bata India and Laurus Labs. With Bata India potentially reaching Rs 1,800 levels and Laurus Labs striving to break through Rs 350, these stocks offer an opportunity for investors to benefit from their anticipated rallies.

Pritesh Mehta, an analyst at Yes Securities, recently shared his insights on two prominent stocks in the Indian market. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Mehta expressed optimism about the future prospects of Bata India and Laurus Labs. Both companies have shown positive momentum and have the potential to generate substantial returns for investors.

Mehta highlighted that Bata India has displayed a solid foundation between the months of February and April. Following this strong base, the stock has witnessed bullish anchor columns and subsequent follow-through movements. As a result, Mehta believes that Bata India has the capability to rally towards Rs 1,800 levels, representing an upside target.