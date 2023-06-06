This analyst recommends buying JK Cement and selling Wipro, here's why

Shilpa Rout, an expert from Prabhudas Lilladher, recently offered her insights on two prominent stocks, JK Cement and Wipro.

Shilpa Rout, a renowned stock market expert from Prabhudas Lilladher, recently shared her insights on CNBC-TV18, providing investors with valuable buy and sell calls. Rout offers recommendations for potential investments in JK Cement and a contrasting view on Wipro.

Rout's first buy

JK Cement, a prominent player in the construction materials industry. Expressing confidence in its potential, she suggests investors consider entering the market with a stop loss of Rs 3,240. With an optimistic perspective, Rout sets upside targets of Rs 3,360-3,400, indicating a favorable return on investment.

This buy call aligns with the recent performance of JK Cement , which has witnessed a remarkable surge of more than 7 percent over the past month.

In contrast to her optimistic view on JK Cement, Rout offers a sell call on Wipro, a well-established multinational information technology company. Encouraging investors to exercise caution, she recommends implementing a stop loss of Rs 401. While the stock has experienced a moderate increase of more than 4 percent in the last month, Rout suggests that a potential downward trend may be on the horizon.

With her sell call on Wipro, Rout sets targets of Rs 390-387, implying a potential decline in the stock's value.

