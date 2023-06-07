This analyst recommends buying Britannia and JSW Energy, here's why

Technical analyst Ashish Kyal, Waves Strategy Advisors shared his top stock picks for the day.

Market expert Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors, recently appeared on CNBC-TV18 to share his insights and recommendations for investors. Kyal highlighted two promising stocks on the buy side that he believes hold significant potential for substantial gains.

Kyal's first recommendation is Britannia , a leading player in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. The stock has been experiencing an upward trend, nearing its 52-week high. In fact, the FMCG sector as a whole has exhibited exceptional performance. Britannia's continued rally in this environment is particularly noteworthy.

According to Kyal, the FMCG sector is currently undergoing a positive bull market phase, making Britannia an attractive investment option. The stock has displayed a strong breakout, accompanied by robust volumes and support from the 20-day moving average (DMA). Furthermore, it has demonstrated resilience by bouncing back from previous levels.

To capitalize on this opportunity, Kyal suggested creating long positions in Britannia. He advises setting a stop loss at Rs 4,680 while aiming for an upside target of Rs 5,200.

Moving on to his next recommendation, Kyal identified JSW Energy as a stock poised for a breakout. The company's stock has been forming a triangle pattern for a considerable period, indicating a potential upward movement. Notably, the volumes associated with JSW Energy have shown a notable increase, signifying growing interest and investor participation.

Kyal predicted that JSW Energy could reach the levels of Rs 288 in the short term, highlighting a promising upside potential. To mitigate risk, he advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 259.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.