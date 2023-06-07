This analyst recommends buying Britannia and JSW Energy, here's why

Technical analyst Ashish Kyal, Waves Strategy Advisors shared his top stock picks for the day.

Market expert Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors, recently appeared on CNBC-TV18 to share his insights and recommendations for investors. Kyal highlighted two promising stocks on the buy side that he believes hold significant potential for substantial gains.

Kyal's first recommendation is Britannia , a leading player in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. The stock has been experiencing an upward trend, nearing its 52-week high. In fact, the FMCG sector as a whole has exhibited exceptional performance. Britannia's continued rally in this environment is particularly noteworthy.