This analyst recommends buying Birlasoft and selling PVR Inox, here's why

Technical analysts Manas Jaiswal of manasjaiswal.com provided recommendations for two prominent stocks , Birlasoft and PVR Inox.

Jaiswal advises investors to consider buying shares of Birlasoft, a global IT services company, with a stop loss of Rs 346 and a target of Rs 370. This recommendation suggests a potential upside of Rs 24 per share.

The trend is positive on the stock, it is making higher tops and higher bottoms. Investors can take a long position here. the stock has gained more than 26 percent over the last month.

On the other hand, Jaiswal's recommendation for PVR Inox revolves around a selling strategy. He advises investors to sell this stock with a stop loss of Rs 1,415 and a target of Rs 1,370. This suggests a potential downside of Rs 45 per share.

The stock is not sustaining above 20-day moving average and is facing resistance on higher levels in the range of Rs 1,420 to Rs 1,425. Investors are advised to take a short call here. The stock has declined more than 3 percent over the last month.

