Market tech analyst Manas Jaiswal of manasjaiswal.com has these stock recommendations for the Friday trading session.

Technical analysts Manas Jaiswal of manasjaiswal.com provided recommendations for two prominent stocks , Birlasoft and PVR Inox.

Live Tv

Loading...

Jaiswal advises investors to consider buying shares of Birlasoft, a global IT services company, with a stop loss of Rs 346 and a target of Rs 370. This recommendation suggests a potential upside of Rs 24 per share.