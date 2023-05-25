This analyst recommends buying Balkrishna Industries and selling ICICI Bank, here's why

Market tech analyst, Jay Thakkar, Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, has identified two stocks for Thursday’s trading session that are worth keeping an eye on: Balkrishna Industries and ICICI Bank.

While sharing his insights on the stock market during an interview with CNBC-TV18, Thakkar provided his analysis on two specific stocks, ICICI Bank and Balkrishna Industries, and offered recommendations based on their current trends.

According to Thakkar, ICICI Bank has displayed a negative divergence on the daily charts, leading to a reversal in its trading pattern. The stock is currently priced around Rs 937, and Thakkar anticipates a correction to occur in the near future, with levels expected to reach around Rs 920 to Rs 910.